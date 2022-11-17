 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of SYLVIA MADLENA on her 38th Anniversary. Gone but not forgotten. Not a day goes by that we don’t think about you. Love, Your Family

**

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

SHOP HOURS

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The LaTrays were brothers in arms

The LaTrays were brothers in arms

Eight brothers of the LaTray family served in the U.S. Armed Services. Only one survives and he is proud of the family's contribution to the nation. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Workers' rights: Qatar says issue has been distorted into hate sp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News