Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, May 27, 2022

In memory of PHIL DALLAS. Tough to say goodbye to our best friend — always willing to help when needed. You are going to be missed by the Jordan Family. Rest in Peace Phil. We love you, Doc & Cookie

PAUL “PONCHO” AGUILAR Happy 85 th Birthday! You are forever in our loving hearts and dreams

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

There will be no paper on May 30th, all lights for Memorial Day will have to be submitted by noon Friday the 27th and that would include lights for Saturday, Sunday Monday and Tuesday

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net