In loving memory of LAURA D’ARCY on this the 13th Anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by Jerry, Jody, Jeff and families
In memory of JUDY KRAMER a wonderful lady and a treasured friend. You will be greatly missed. Love, Carol & Jim
MYRNA you were a wonderful sister-in-law and we will miss you very much. Love, Bob & Yvonne Leipheimer
In loving memory of MARLENE DICK. Love and prayers to the family. Lori and Steve Schulte, Niki Snow, Kayla and Bearick Sparks and Kids
MARLENE DICK — Thank you for being such a wonderful next-door neighbor and friend. I will miss our lunches together and great visits. Sally Jensen
