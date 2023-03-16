In loving memory of CHICK AND HELEN SHEA, SISTER CHARLOTTE SHEA, OP, AND JOHN MIKE SHEA, a Happy St. Patrick’s Day! With love from your family: Linda Shea, The John Shea Family, Katie Shea, and The Damon Shea Family. We miss you!

**

In memory of JEAN O’BRIEN AND MARLENE DICK. We know you are up there marching, but the love and memories are still with us. Love, The O’Briens and the Hollands

**

In memory of BILL HICKEY AND COLLEEN HICKEY NELSON on St. Patrick’s Day, one of your favorite days of the year. Love, Rickey

**

In loving memory of KEVIN DENNEHY AND CHARLIE MERRIFIELD. We love and miss you. Laurie and Gerry Rossberg

**

In loving memory of JEANNIE JOHNSTON POWERS. We love and miss you. Laurie and Gerry Rossberg

**

In loving memory of CORRINE & MO GRAHAM. We love and miss you. Laurie and Gerry Rossberg

**

In memory of a good friend DEE DEE DUNN on St. Patrick’s Day. May your memory be eternal. From Marko & Rosalie

**

Lighting our Lady today in loving memory of JIM KOHN on his 100th Birthday. Love and miss you Dad. Roberta, Dan, Tim and Lil

**

Wishing a Happy St. Patrick’s Day to my brother DEREK ROZAN. Tap’er light! I love you to the moon and back! Miranda

**

JIMMY, KEVIN, MICK, MARY LOU AND MICHELLE, we’re singing and dancing to Irish music. While through our tears, remembering with love our happy St. Patrick’s Day together. Kathy, KayMer, Denny, Katie and Family

**

PEGGY PAT, MEATS, TERRY AND BOBBY, our Irish eyes are filled with tears. Our Irish hearts are filled with love and grand memories of St. Patrick’s Days spent with you. O’Neill, O’Sullivan, Sterling and Niiya Family

**

PETE AND MARG O’NEILL, MIKE AND MARY ALICE SULLIVAN. We send our love and thanks to you for being responsible for 58 fabulous Irish souls. All of us will always love you. Kay Marie, Jodi, and Mike, Plus Meats in Heaven

**

In loving memory of BRIDGIE VERCELLA on her 23rd Anniversary in Heaven. It seems impossible you have been gone so long. I will never forget your wit and heartwarming smile. Sisters Forever!! Love you, Judy

**

In loving memory of our 2 favorite Irish lasses, COOKIE & MO GRAHAM. We miss you more than there are stars in the sky. We hope the Meade is better in Heaven. All our love, Your Fan Club

**

Today is an extra special day in Heaven MOM AND DAD as you celebrate your first Anniversary together in 50 years. We love and miss you, but are so glad you are reunited. Love your kiddo’s, Tom & Colleen and Families

**