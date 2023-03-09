On this day, we remember with love, gratitude and great respect, our father, PATRICK (P.J.) McMAHON on his 120th Birthday. As we prepare for St. Patrick’s Day, we honor the Irish heritage our parents instilled in each of us and we pray they continue to watch over us all. Love from, Clan McMahon

**

In loving memory of our “Nunu” LORRAINE WILLIAMS. We love and miss you so very much. Pete, Rhea, Nick, Anna, Talia, Mike and Luke

**

To our best Great-grandma Nunu-LORRAINE WILLIAMS. We loved being your best buddies. Ruby, Lila and Dylan Hristou

**

“Somewhere over the Rainbow” Happy Birthday- JOHN “BUBBA” PHYFIELD. We miss you- we remember- we love you. Mom, Sisters and Nieces and all the family

**

Missing you on your 5th Anniversary JACK ANDERSON. Love, Welshes and Andersons

**

In loving memory of our Beloved cousin MICHAEL MORRIS. Love, The Sullivans, Bennie and Sweeney Cousins

**