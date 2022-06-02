 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, June 3, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of ANN ST. JOHN on her Birthday. Although we have lost you forever, you are not forgotten. We are thankful for the great memories we have, to get us through each and every day and thankful for the time we had together. You are remembered in conversations and fun things we did as a family. Don- Dana and Family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by

our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Historical hurricanes mark major milestones this year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News