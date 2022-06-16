 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, June 17, 2022

In loving memory of MABEL RITTER.  Forever in my heart Mom.  Love and miss you every day. Always Mickie

**

Have a great time Father’s Day in Heaven “TOM”. We miss you today and every day. We love you so very much and enjoy all the great memories you left us. Thank you for watching over all of us. Love, Mary & Family

**

We know that your journey is finally over ROBERT. Best wishes and love to all. “ The Zimpel Clan”

**

Sacred Heart of Jesus, Immaculate Heart of Mary. St Joseph, Holy Spirit, St. Jude, St. Rita, All Angels and Saints, Beloved Disciple, St. John in thanks giving for prayers answered A

**

 

People are also reading…

 

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

