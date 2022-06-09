Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, June 10, 2022

Remembering our Dad GARY MIKE FAULKNER on his 1st Birthday in Heaven. We love and miss you so very much, Krystal, Katie, Jason and all the Family

**

MIKE — lit today for what would have been your 63rd Birthday. Remembering all the good time and laughter we enjoyed. Love you Dad, Coleen, Dan, Terri, Karen, Alan, Christie, your daughters Krystal and Katie. The Faulkners

**

In loving memory of CHRIS DENNEHY on her Birthday. I am so glad Dad is with you. Thank you for watching over all of us. Your spirit lives on with Cass & Kenn. I miss playing cards with you. Love Tish

**

Today we celebrate “BIG DAN” O’GARA on his Birthday. You are so loved and missed! Enjoy the celebration of your shared day with Aunt Mickey McGowan, and Ann Hastings. What a great party it will be. Love, The Kids, Grandkids and Great Grandkids

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0