Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, July 8, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, JUDY MORIARTY, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

In loving memory of CONOR BOYLE, our beautiful son and brother, on his 42nd Birthday. We love you so much. Mom & Callie

In loving memory of MARGIE RICHARDSON on her 4th Anniversary. Love, Your Family

Happy Heavenly 56th Birthday SCOTT CLARK, I love and miss you so. You are forever in our hearts. Watch over us, always and forever. Mom, Jerry, Kim, Mark and Tom

In celebrating our 60th reunion we are remembering our deceased friends and classmates from BUTTE CENTRAL CLASS OF 1961.

In loving memory of BOB WALLACE. All our love to the Wallace Family. Hugs and pats. The Palmers

TO DORRIE AND JACK BOLTON, Happy Birthday Mom, we miss you and Dad every day. Love and Gods Blessings, Sissy, John, Linda & Ron, John & Cheryl and Chris

In memory of CONOR BOYLE a “Gentle Giant” on his first Birthday in Heaven. Our love to Coleen, Fred, Callie and Matt, and Caelum

