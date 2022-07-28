Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, July 29, 2022

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, GAYLE SMITH, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. So grateful for getting me to the best doctor! Love, Sheila Uggetti
**
Today is our DAD AND PA’S 34TH ANNIVERSARY in Heaven. We miss you — STEVE “NIG” MATULE. Forever in our hearts — Us Guys
**
In loving memory of my husband JOE SHOEMAKER on his 4th Anniversary in Heaven. Loved and missed. Mary
**
In loving memory of our dear friend “MARK BERG” you were a great neighbor and friend. Our deepest sympathy to Mary, Jim, Matt, Gary, Jack and families. May you Rest in Peace Mark. Love, Jim. Eileen and Darlene
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Sunday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net