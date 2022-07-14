Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, July 15, 2022

In loving memory of CHUCK BOYLE on his 75th Birthday. From his Family

**

Dedicating the lighting of Our Lady of the Rockies to my dear friend, LORI WOOD, for all of her love and support during the past many months of my cancer journey. Love you! Love, Sheila Uggetti

**

MOM, we miss you every day, but know you’re not gone, you're just away. Love, Mary, Kay and Gay

**

To my very special Brother, Uncle ED DALLASERA. You are forever in our hearts. We love and miss you. Virginia, Dan, Joe, Teresa and Lisa and Family

**

CAROL GALLAGHER grew up in Butte and touched the hearts of many during her 81 years, but sadly passed on July 8th. Carol, you will be truly missed, but know you will be an angel watching over your family and friends you left behind. Be at peace dear friend. Jo, Pat, Brenda

**

PAT- We miss you as much today as we did three years ago. Auntie Jean Ann and Debbie

**