Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023

To our dear mother MARY K. on her 25th anniversary. Miss you more every day. All our love forever. John & Barbara  “You are still the wind beneath our wings”  

In loving memory of EDWARD F. MONAHAN, the 33rd anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose, all that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans  

In memory of a wonderful friend SHARON SMITH — you will be so missed. Love your friends, Red Hat Ladies of the Rockies  

Happy Heavenly Birthday to our January Girls GRACE & GRANDMA SHEILA. Love your family  

MARILYNN DWYER MASON. One year in heaven. Angels getting art lessons, reunion with mom, dad, Kathy and all her furry friends. Really missing you! Signed: Judy, Rich and all the family 

SHOP HOURS 

 NEW HOURS 

Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

