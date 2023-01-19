Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

To our husband, father and grandfather JIM FARAONI on your first anniversary in Heaven. You are gone from our sight but forever in our hearts. We will love and miss you always. With all our love, your family! Boo, Jim, Sass, Shayna, Shaunee, Sydney, Cori and Xander

**

In memory of a wonderful neighbor and friend BOB FACINCANI. Our condolences extended to Lynda and Family. From, Dave Sherry, John, Eddie & Janell Flamand

**

In memory of our niece KATIE ASCHIM. Missing her today and every day. The Sheehys

**

In memory of our AUNT CAROL BERRY. Thank you for your gracious love. We will miss you. The McKay families

**

Thinking of my loving husband JACK on our 55th Wedding Anniversary. I miss you so much; nothing is the same without you. Love you always and forever, Janie

**