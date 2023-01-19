Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023

To our husband, father and grandfather JIM FARAONI on your first anniversary in Heaven. You are gone from our sight but forever in our hearts. We will love and miss you always. With all our love, your family! Boo, Jim, Sass, Shayna, Shaunee, Sydney, Cori and Xander
In memory of a wonderful neighbor and friend BOB FACINCANI. Our condolences extended to Lynda and Family. From, Dave Sherry, John, Eddie & Janell Flamand
In memory of our niece KATIE ASCHIM. Missing her today and every day. The Sheehys
In memory of our AUNT CAROL BERRY. Thank you for your gracious love. We will miss you. The McKay families
Thinking of my loving husband JACK on our 55th Wedding Anniversary. I miss you so much; nothing is the same without you. Love you always and forever, Janie
SHOP HOURS
NEW HOURS
Monday through Friday 11:00-4:00
Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net