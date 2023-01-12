 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

In loving memory of WAYNE MONROE on his birthday. Love, Your Family

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Friday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2nd 

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

