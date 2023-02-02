In memory of my dad, LOUIS LAURENCE. Old as I am, I still miss my daddy sometimes. Love always, Robin
**
In loving memory of MARK AND JANICE SPEAR. Although Mark has been gone for 10 years & Janice 6, they are still remembered for their kindness and caring. Never forgotten, always remembered. Shad and Cheryl
**
Remembering our grandson CARSON JAMES CARTER on his birthday. You are forever in our hearts. Love you, grammie and papa
**
CARSON JAMES CARTER, we are all missing you on your 14th anniversary in heaven. We will never stop loving and missing you Love, Mom, Dad, Cooper, Perrie and Carlee
**
CARSON JAMES CARTER. Thinking of you each and every day! Happy Birthday! Love Geej
**
In remembrance of our sister ANN ELLINGWOOD ROWLING. Love you forever and miss you always. John Mike and Jean, Rosemary, Mike and Julie, Ned and Judy and Families
**
