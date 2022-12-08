Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

In loving memory of BERNIE LAZZARI on his 1st Anniversary in Heaven. With our hearts full of love. Your Family
**
In loving memory of a former co-worker and friend SHEILA PEWITT. You did so much for us, we will miss your tireless organizational skills. May you rest in peace. From the Telephone Company Reunion Committee
**
SHOP HOURS
Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net