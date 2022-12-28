 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Remembering a much beloved father, JACK PEARCE, on his Birthday. We still love and miss you, Dad. Mayo & Janie 

In loving memory of my beautiful daughter, best friend DANA on her Heavenly Birthday. We hold all the wonderful memories of you in our hearts today and always. You are our Angel watching over us, love you tons. Mom & Family 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net

