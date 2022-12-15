 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

In loving memory of LACIE ANN BOYLE. Never forgetting our Christmas Angel. Loving you forever and always. Dad, Mom and all your Family  

The ones we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. In memory of MIKE O’BRIEN. So missed, so loved. Leah, Tony and Peggy 

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm 

-ALL LIGHTS FOR CHRISTMAS NEED TO BE IN BY NOON ON THE 20TH OF DECEMBER 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

