Our Lady of the Rockies Lights for Friday, Aug. 5, 2022

In loving memory of our parents, DUNK AND SHIRLEY on their 72nd Wedding Anniversary. We are happy you're together again but miss you so. Love, The Family 

**

MARGUERITE McINTOSH (1922-2020)  In loving memory on what would be your 100th Birthday. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, missing you is the heartache, that never goes away. Always and forever in our hearts. The Kids 

**

In loving memory of a wonderful man, MARK VUCKOVICH. You will be missed immensely. Love, Dave and Tammy Holland and Leah Salazar 

**

SHOP HOURS 

Monday through Sunday , 9:00 am to 5:00 pm 

 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221:  shop@ourladyoftherockies.org:  www.ourladyoftherockies.net 

