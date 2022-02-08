Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 9, 2022

BARBARA BRINEY, missing you on your 6th anniversary (2/5/22) in heaven. We love you very much. You will always be in our hearts and prayers. Bob and family

Remembering our Sister COLLEEN PEOPLES WARREN on her 5th anniversary in heaven. You brought so much love and happiness to so many. Love and miss you forever. Peggy and Bob

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

