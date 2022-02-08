 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 9, 2022

  • 0

BARBARA BRINEY, missing you on your 6th anniversary (2/5/22) in heaven. We love you very much. You will always be in our hearts and prayers. Bob and family

**

Remembering our Sister COLLEEN PEOPLES WARREN on her 5th anniversary in heaven. You brought so much love and happiness to so many. Love and miss you forever. Peggy and Bob

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1972: A trip down memory lane

1972: A trip down memory lane

While 1972 was not a banner year when it came to good news, hopefully some events and these photos from The Montana Standard will make you grin or bring yourself to say — “Oh yeah, I remember that!”

Economic outlook: Golden Sunlight gets new life

Economic outlook: Golden Sunlight gets new life

The value in re-processing tailings to extract a gold and sulfide concentrate motivated the owner of the Golden Sunlight Mine in Jefferson County to tackle the regulatory hoops necessary to get underway.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News