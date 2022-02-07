Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 8, 2022

In loving memory of MARK KOVNESKY. Always on our minds, forever in our hearts. Love and prayers. Your family

**

“JOAN McMANAMON”. When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind. Love forever, your family

**

Thinking about you PETER SORINI today on your heavenly anniversary and every day. Love XO, your family

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

