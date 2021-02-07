Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 8, 2021

In loving memory of MARK KOVNESKY. Always on our mind, forever in our hearts. Love and prayers, your family

**

Missing our WIFE, MOTHER, GRANDMOTHER AND GREAT-GRANDMOTHER JOAN MCMANAMON on her 5th anniversary in heaven. We think about you everyday. We miss you more and more each day. You will always be in our hearts. Love you to the moon and back. Love, your family

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0