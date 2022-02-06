Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 7, 2022

Pops — JACK LYNCH. You are gone but thank you for all those soft, sweet things you have left behind in our heads and on our hearts. Love you most, your clan

**

In memory of BRAD COCKHILL’S first anniversary. We are unsure which pain is worse — the shock of what happened or the ache for what never will. Forevermore, your loving family — Robin, Brittany, Lauren, Mike, Galen Holt, Jace, Gehrig, Delaney, and Rhian

**

In loving memory of MAUREEN YELENICH on this your 87th birthday in heaven. We love and miss you. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of JENNIE MARIE EVA on this 1st anniversary. We love and miss you every day. Your family

**

Eleven years have passed since I lost my Mom, PAT STARCEVICH. I find comfort in knowing you are in God’s Kingdom, united with your dear husband and dear son Chuck. Hugs and kisses, Cathy

**

