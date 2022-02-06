 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 7, 2022

Pops — JACK LYNCH. You are gone but thank you for all those soft, sweet things you have left behind in our heads and on our hearts. Love you most, your clan

In memory of BRAD COCKHILL’S first anniversary. We are unsure which pain is worse — the shock of what happened or the ache for what never will. Forevermore, your loving family — Robin, Brittany, Lauren, Mike, Galen Holt, Jace, Gehrig, Delaney, and Rhian

In loving memory of MAUREEN YELENICH on this  your 87th birthday in heaven. We love and miss you. Love, your family

In loving memory of JENNIE MARIE EVA on this 1st anniversary. We love and miss you every day. Your family

Eleven years have passed since I lost my Mom, PAT STARCEVICH. I find comfort in knowing you are in God’s Kingdom, united with your dear husband and dear son Chuck. Hugs and kisses, Cathy 

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

