Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 7, 2021

Loving you changed our lives. It should come as no surprise that losing you has done the same. Lynch, Hoogerwerfs and Dahlman Clans

In loving memory of JOE AND MAUREEN YELENICH on their birthdays, Feb. 6, and Feb. 7. Thinking of you and missing you more each day. Love, your family

10 years ago today, my mom, PAT STARCEVICH, departed this life to start her journey to eternal life in heaven, united again with her loving husband, my dad, CHUCK. Now my Mom, Dad and BROTHER CHUCK are joined together to watch over us all. What a blessed union this must be! Hugs and kisses, Cathy

