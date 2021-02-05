 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 6, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 6, 2021

Thank you, ST. JUDE, ST. FRANCIS, HOLY SPIRIT, BLESSED MOTHER AND SACRED HEART OF JESUS, for prayers answered. L.A.

**

Because someone is in heaven there is a little bit of heaven in our hearts, 1st anniversary. We love you, Jean Powers

**

In loving memory of our Mom and Nana, MARIE BARSANTI. Gone from our sight for five years but you are always in our hearts. We love and miss you every day. Keep watching over us. Love Gino, Vicki, and family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

