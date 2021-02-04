Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 5, 2021

BARBARA BRINEY, missing you on your 5th anniversary in heaven. We love you very much and you will always be in our hearts and prayers. Bob and family

**

Happy 75th birthday, RAT. We remember all of the adventures and misadventures that we have had growing up together. They make us laugh and make us groan, they make us happy that you were such an important part of our lives growing up. We miss you and think of you every day. Mel and Pete

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

