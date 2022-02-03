Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 4, 2022

Happy birthday in heaven STELLA GLEASON. We love you. Jim and family

In loving memory of JOE BACKSTROM, who passed away one month ago today on January 4, 2022. Missed and loved by Vicki Simmons Burns and the Simmons Family and friends

MARY ELIZABETH (SIS) GLEASON SCOTT. Celebrating your 100th birthday. We love you mom and know you will forever be with us as we are a part of you. Keep tickling the ivories and give Susie a little tickle too. Love, Nancy, Billy, Ricky, Bridgie and Bubs

In loving memory of JIMMY SKAKLES. Too many years gone, but the memories live on. Thoughts and prayers, your family

Remembering our brother JIM BRINEY on his 1st anniversary. Memories of all the good times fill our hearts. Missed and loved. Gary, Larry, Susie and families

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

