 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 3, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of my Dad, LOUIS LAURENCE, on his 60th anniversary. Your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. Love always, Robin  

**

Remembering our Grandson CARSON JAMES CARTER, you will be forever in our hearts. Love you, Grammie and Papa

**

CARSON JAMES CARTER, we are still missing and loving you thirteen years later. You will always be in our hearts. We love you! Love, Mom, Dad, Cooper, Perrie and Carlee 

**

In loving memory of JANICE AND MARK SPEAR, you are gone but never will be forgotten, the love and happiness you brought to so many. Shad and Cheryl

**

One month ago today, the candle of light burned out for a beautiful East Side Finnlander Girl — GAY “WATTULA” DAILY. Love and miss you. Fritz

People are also reading…

**

CARSON JAMES CARTER, happy happy birthday! Geej loves you so much and misses you each and every day. Love, Geej

**

In remembrance of our sister ANN ELLINGWOOD ROWLING. Love you forever and miss you always, John Mike and Jean, Rosemary, Mike and Julie, Ned and Judy and families

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News