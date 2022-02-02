Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 3, 2022

In loving memory of my Dad, LOUIS LAURENCE, on his 60th anniversary. Your guiding hand on my shoulder will remain with me forever. Love always, Robin

**

Remembering our Grandson CARSON JAMES CARTER, you will be forever in our hearts. Love you, Grammie and Papa

**

CARSON JAMES CARTER, we are still missing and loving you thirteen years later. You will always be in our hearts. We love you! Love, Mom, Dad, Cooper, Perrie and Carlee

**

In loving memory of JANICE AND MARK SPEAR, you are gone but never will be forgotten, the love and happiness you brought to so many. Shad and Cheryl

**

One month ago today, the candle of light burned out for a beautiful East Side Finnlander Girl — GAY “WATTULA” DAILY. Love and miss you. Fritz

**

CARSON JAMES CARTER, happy happy birthday! Geej loves you so much and misses you each and every day. Love, Geej

**

In remembrance of our sister ANN ELLINGWOOD ROWLING. Love you forever and miss you always, John Mike and Jean, Rosemary, Mike and Julie, Ned and Judy and families

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

