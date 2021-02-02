Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb.3, 2021

Remembering our grandson CARSON JAMES CARTER. Forever in our hearts. Love, Grammie and Papa
JOSEPHINE LINNERTZ RIDGE, 8-18-1906, 2-3-2005. We remember your strong devotion to your family and include you in our thoughts and prayers today. Your loving family, Mavrinacs, Bolkovatzes, Ridges, Nymans and Kohlers
Happy birthday to our angel CARSON JAMES CARTER. Love and miss you each and every day! Love, Geej
In loving memory of MARK AND JANICE SPEAR. Thoughts and prayers are with you on a daily basis by your family and so many friends. Will always be remembered and never forgotten. Shad and Cheryl
MARY WOLSTEIN, we are so thankful today to Our Lord and the Blessed Mother for your continued healing for the past 20 years! You are and will continue to be an inspiration and a blessing to all who know and love you! Love and prayers, Carol, Don, Donnie, Calli and families
CARSON JAMES CARTER, we are missing and thinking of you today and always. We will always love you, our little Angel-Cakes. Love, Mom, Dad, Cooper, Derrie, and Carlee
In remembrance of our sister ANN ELLINGWOOD ROWLING. Love you forever and miss you always. John, Mike and Jean, Rosemary, Mike and Julie, Ned and Judy and families
The Lady shines tonight in honor of DAD AND MOM, LEWIS AND GERI BLASKOVICH,. Your life was a blessing and our memories of you are a treasure. Miss you always and forever. Love, Blaskovich Family
In loving memory of MARK SPEAR on his 7th anniversary. Love and missed by many. Frank, Todd, Heather, Michell and families
In loving memory of FRANK “BABE” O’FARRELL, FRANCES “FRAN” O’FARRELL, KATHY O’FARRELL, LYNN BENJAMIN O’FARRELL, AND DEAR FRIEND, MIKE KAHOE
