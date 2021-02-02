Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb.3, 2021

Remembering our grandson CARSON JAMES CARTER. Forever in our hearts. Love, Grammie and Papa

**

JOSEPHINE LINNERTZ RIDGE, 8-18-1906, 2-3-2005. We remember your strong devotion to your family and include you in our thoughts and prayers today. Your loving family, Mavrinacs, Bolkovatzes, Ridges, Nymans and Kohlers

**

Happy birthday to our angel CARSON JAMES CARTER. Love and miss you each and every day! Love, Geej

**

In loving memory of MARK AND JANICE SPEAR. Thoughts and prayers are with you on a daily basis by your family and so many friends. Will always be remembered and never forgotten. Shad and Cheryl

**

MARY WOLSTEIN, we are so thankful today to Our Lord and the Blessed Mother for your continued healing for the past 20 years! You are and will continue to be an inspiration and a blessing to all who know and love you! Love and prayers, Carol, Don, Donnie, Calli and families

**