 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 27, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of MICHAEL F. SULLIVAN (02/27/32) Love and prayers, Michele

**

Today we celebrate “BIG DAN” O’GARA on the 12th anniversary of your passing. Your memory is alive in our thoughts and hearts every day. You are so loved and missed. Love, the kids, Grand kids and Great grand kids.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A modified M&M to officially open in June

A modified M&M to officially open in June

Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Diplomats react after Russia vetoes UN resolution on Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News