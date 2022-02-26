Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 27, 2022

**

Today we celebrate “BIG DAN” O’GARA on the 12th anniversary of your passing. Your memory is alive in our thoughts and hearts every day. You are so loved and missed. Love, the kids, Grand kids and Great grand kids.

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net