Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 27, 2021
In memory of MICHAEL F. SULLIVAN (02/27/1932). Love and prayers, Michele

Happy 60th birthday JUDY HEINEN from Melrose, Minnesota. We love you. A, D, K, O, E, K, T, S, B, and J

Today we remember DAN O’GARA on the 12th anniversary of your passing. Memories of your wit and wisdom always make us smile. You are deeply loved and missed. Love, the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids

In loving memory of our dear friend LARRY McCAFFERY. May you be at peace. Your friends, Joe and Edie

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

