Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 26, 2021

In loving memory of ROSALIE GIBBONS on her anniversary. The years pass; you are never forgotten. Love, Cindy

In loving memory of ELMER “AL” FUHRMANN. Forty years ago today, Our Lord ended your suffering and took you away. Although I was young, I realized and knew, it was a blessing when he took you. I made you proud, you told me so and the Our Lord called you and you had to go. No more laboring to breathe, no more shortness of breath for now I know you are at rest. You are forever within my heart. I love you, Dad. DeAnne “Princee”

Happy 45th birthday, DANETA MICHALSKY. It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Your Loving Mom and Dad & Brothers, Derek & Daniel and children Alexandria and Payton

