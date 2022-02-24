 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 25, 2022

In loving memory of our Sister BETTY JO GERRY on her birthday. Enjoy your day with Mom, Dad and Jeri. Love always, Bill, Joanne, Leroy and family

In loving memory of PATTY CASSIDY on her 16th anniversary in heaven. Love and miss you every day and forever in our hearts. Love, Marty and Kay 

In loving memory of FRANCIE MONAHAN on her 16th anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose, all that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

In memory of our Mom and Dad on their birthdays. CHARLOTTE (2-25) and FRANK SHIELDS (2-22).  Forever in our hearts. Watch over us. Love, your kids   

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

