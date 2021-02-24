Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 25, 2021

In loving memory of PATTY CASSIDY on her 15th anniversary in heaven. You are never far from our thoughts and forever in our hearts. Love and miss you, Marty and Kay

**

In loving memory of our Dad and Mom's birthdays. FRANK 2-22 AND CHARLOTTE SHIELDS 2-25. Forever in our hearts. Watch over us. Love, your kids

**

Happy birthday, BETTY JO. Have a great day with mom and dad. Love, Bill and Joanne Gerry and LeRoy and Jeri Gerry

**

Remembering our niece on her 1st anniversary in heaven, WANDA ARNESON STORDAHL (FEB. 24) and her dad CLIFF ARNSON (FEB. 28) 16th anniversary in heaven. Husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Remembering you both. Patrick and Ellie Regan, Ben and Melanie, Jordan, Alivia, Riley and Jaelen

**

In Loving Memory of FRANCIE MONAHAN HAMILTON on her 15th anniversary in heaven. What we once loved we can never lose. All that we love becomes a part of us. We love and miss you. The Monahans

**