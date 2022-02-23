Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 24, 2022

In loving memory of my son KURT KLEMO on his 65th birthday. Love, Mom

**

In loving memory of JOHN GASPER. Our thoughts and prayers extended to Gerry and all of the family. From Dave, Sherry, and John Flamand

**

In loving memory of STEVEN ANDERSON on your 32nd birthday. We all miss you terribly bud. You are in our thoughts every day. Love, Mom, Dad, and all the family

**

WILLIAM HARRIS III, happy 43rd heavenly birthday. Your memories linger sweetly, tender, fond and true. There is not a day Billie that we do not think of you. Forever, your family

**

In loving memory of WILLIAM (BILL) HARRIS III on his birthday. Sixty-eight days have passed since we lost you, our best friend. Please know that we love and miss you with all our broken hearts. Grief is love that has no place to go. Love, Sheri and Laurie

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0