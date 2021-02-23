Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 24, 2021

CAMEY LYNN GLEASON. Happy anniversary in heaven. STELLA GLEASON. Enjoy your time with your daughter in heaven.

**

MART, on this, your 60th birthday, we are broken-hearted but not broken. You taught each of us how to love and be strong. We pray that you continue to guide us in faith, strength, and peace. Words cannot express our sadness, but our love for you will last an eternity. We Love You! Terri, Mackensie, Kacey, Kendra and Shawn, Braelynn and Kason

**

MARTY, perhaps the grief and the love we feel will always be wedded to each other — like two sides of a coin, it will almost always be the love that turns up on top. Missing you on your 60th birthday. Love, your family

**

Remembering our MOM, EVA MONIGLE who would have turned 100 today FEB. 24, 2021. Love, Lori and Chris

**

In loving memory of my wife CECELIA PARRETT for our 64th anniversary. Love, L

**