Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 23, 2022

In loving memory of my Sister THERESA SMITH on her 11th anniversary in heaven. I will always love and miss you. Your Sister, Judy

In loving memory of our Mom & Grandma THERESA SMITH on her 11th anniversary. We love and miss you more each year. Love, your family

In loving memory of PEGGY DENNEHY. We miss you so. Love forever, from Mom and all of us on your 2nd anniversary

In loving memory of our beautiful PEGGY, Mom and Nana on her 2nd anniversary in heaven. We miss you and love you more each passing day. Love you, Danny, Brenden and Vivian

In loving memory of ANNE MURRAY on your 24th anniversary. We miss you Gram. Love, Sharon and family

Remembering PEGGY DENNEHY on her 2nd anniversary in heaven. So missed: so loved. John Mike and Jean, Bernie and Debbie, Mary Kay and Len, Kevin and Liza and families

PEGGY, we love you and miss you. Thinking of you on your 2nd anniversary in heaven. Keep guiding us along the way. Love, LeVeaux and Dennehy

