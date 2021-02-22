Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 23, 2021

In loving memory of my sister, THERESA SMITH on the 10th anniversary of her passing. You will always be in my heart and I will forever miss you. Love, Judy Schwanke

**

In loving memory of ANNE MURRAY on your 23rd anniversary. We miss you Gram. Love, your family

**

In loving memory of our MOM AND GRANMA, THERESA SMITH, on your tenth anniversary in heaven. Please keep watching over us. We love and miss you so much. Love, the Thoms, Jack, Betsy and Chris

**

In loving memory of our beautiful PEGGY, MOM, AND NANA on her 1st anniversary in heaven. We miss you and love you more each passing day. Please watch over us. Love you, Danny, Brenden and Vivian

**

In Loving memory of ADAM AND JOHNNY ORIZOTTI who both left us on February 22. Thinking of you always and missing you more than you’ll ever know. You are forever in our hearts. Love — Mary Carol and family

**