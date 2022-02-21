 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 22, 2022

  • 0

Today and tomorrow, we remember with a forever love, the birthdays of our dear Irish Mother, MADGE MOHAN McMAHON AND MARGIE McMAHON on Margie’s first heavenly birthday celebrated with Our Lady and the angels. Forever missed and loved. Clan McMahon

**

In memory of JACK FISHER. My condolences to Judy and family. Holli Jo Soll

**

In memory of our long-time friend TIM MERRIT with our thoughts and prayers to the family. The Breyers

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

