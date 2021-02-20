Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 21, 2021

In memory of HELEN HANCOCK. Time has gone since we last saw you, but the memories and faith keep you close to our hearts. We miss your laughter, smile and hugs. We love you, Mom. Diane, Dan, Breanne, Samantha and Casey

**

In memory of my brother, RAY GOLDSWORTHY, on his birthday. So sadly, missed by your sister, Carol, nieces, Brenda, Sue, Sandra. Love you forever.

**

RAY GOLDSWORTHY, in loving memory of our beloved brother and uncle on his 80th birthday. Love, Carol, Brenda, Sue and Sandy

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

