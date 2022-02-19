Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 20, 2022

Happy birthday, dad, JACK KLEMO. I love you and miss you every day of my life. Kit

**

JIM “MEATS” O’SULLIVAN, remembering you makes us smile. Thank you for loving us. From KayMer, Kathy and all of the family. We love you.

**

Remembering HAL ROSICH 2/20/22. We think about you always, we talk about you still. You never have been forgotten and you never will. We hold you close in our hearts and there you will remain. Love Always, Vickie, Heather, Dave, Ragan and Lucas

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0