Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 20, 2021

Happy birthday dad, JACK KLEMO. I love you and I miss you everyday of my life. Kit

**

In loving memory of BILL FOLEY 2-12-15 and JEAN FOLEY 2-20-17. Love and miss you. Bob, Jo, Don, Bill and Bob and family

**

In loving memory of HAL ROSICH. I will love and miss you for as long as the stars shine. Love you forever and a weekend. Vickie

**

Thanks to OUR LADY AND TO ST. JUDE for all prayers answered.

**

In loving memory of DALE VIRGIL CUTLER. Love, Butch, Paul, Davell, Kathy, Jim, Cindy and Scott

**

