Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 2, 2022

Remembering our sweet boy JOEY SLOVACEK on his 25th anniversary in heaven. Our precious memories are frozen in time. You are forever loved and always missed. PS: You and Dad must be celebrating the Rams making it to the Super Bowl! YaHoo! Love, Mom and Jeanna

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

