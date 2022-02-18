 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 19, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of ALICE MULCAHY MacMILLAN on her birthday. From Ike, Brian and Theresa Tierney

**

Rest in peace JACK. Until we meet again. The Herreras — Manny, Linda, Bob and Kristina

**

NOVENA TO ST. JUDE — May the Sacred Heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved & preserved throughout the  world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St Jude worker of miracles pray for us. St. Jude, helper of the hopeless, pray for us. Say prayer earnestly 9 times a day for 9 days. Your prayer will be answered. This novena never fails. Publication must be promised. Thank you, St Jude. SJM

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A modified M&M to officially open in June

A modified M&M to officially open in June

Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Watson Resigns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News