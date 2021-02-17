Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 18, 2021

In loving memory of MARY SULLIVAN, gone 24 years today. Love and miss you forever, Mom. Love, Dan, Kel, Danny and Damon

In memory of JENNIE EVA, RIP. Love, your sister, Bev and Tods

In loving memory of my brother ROGER BOGGS on his 5th anniversary. I think of you every day. I miss you bro. Love, Sheri

Friends together again in heaven, LARRY McCAFFERY AND MICK ZORA. Rest in peace, Larry. Patsy, George, Jonny, Jodi and Jon

My dearly missed MOM, remembering you on this 8th anniversary with thoughts of fond memories, undying love and warm hearts. You are so missed. Love, Carol and all our family

In loving memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, ELSIE GROSS, on her special day. Thinking of you always and missing you more than you’ll ever know. You’re forever in our hearts. Happy 91st birthday. Love you, your family

