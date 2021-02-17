 Skip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 18, 2021
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 18, 2021

In loving memory of MARY SULLIVAN, gone 24 years today. Love and miss you forever, Mom. Love, Dan, Kel, Danny and Damon

**

In memory of JENNIE EVA, RIP. Love, your sister, Bev and Tods

**

In loving memory of my brother ROGER BOGGS on his 5th anniversary. I think of you every day. I miss you bro. Love, Sheri

**

Friends together again in heaven, LARRY McCAFFERY AND MICK ZORA. Rest in peace, Larry. Patsy, George, Jonny, Jodi and Jon 

**

My dearly missed MOM, remembering you on this 8th anniversary with thoughts of fond memories, undying love and warm hearts. You are so missed. Love, Carol and all our family

**

In loving memory of our Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma, ELSIE GROSS, on her special day. Thinking of you always and missing you more than you’ll ever know. You’re forever in our hearts. Happy 91st birthday. Love you, your family

**

SHOP HOURS

Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

