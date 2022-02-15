 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 16, 2022

With loving memory for TOM PIERCY on his 72nd birthday. Joining him recently were good friends PAT PENNELL & GAY DAILY. We miss you all. Love, Linda, Carrie, Mark, Julie, Madison and Jaci

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

