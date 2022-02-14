 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 15, 2022

  • 0

In loving memory of KATHY PAVLOVICH on her 1st anniversary in heaven. Love and miss your every day. Bob and family

**

In memory of our Mom MARJORIE STOREY on her 8th birthday in heaven. We miss you, your children

**

In loving memory of JOAN D. COOK. Our thoughts and prayers extended to Ted and all of the family. From Joyce Chouinard, Dave, Sherry and John Flamand and Eddie and Janell Flamand

**

In memory of our co-worker DEAN McINTYRE and his wife JANE. Wishing peace and comfort to the family. Your SSA friends Mary Lou, Alicia, Karen, Jamie, Brett and Jan

**

In loving memory of RICK MICHAELIS, a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved. Tracey & Chris

People are also reading…

**

NEW SHOP HOURS

Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2

Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Netflix raising prices again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News