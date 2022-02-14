Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 15, 2022

In loving memory of KATHY PAVLOVICH on her 1st anniversary in heaven. Love and miss your every day. Bob and family

**

In memory of our Mom MARJORIE STOREY on her 8th birthday in heaven. We miss you, your children

**

In loving memory of JOAN D. COOK. Our thoughts and prayers extended to Ted and all of the family. From Joyce Chouinard, Dave, Sherry and John Flamand and Eddie and Janell Flamand

**

In memory of our co-worker DEAN McINTYRE and his wife JANE. Wishing peace and comfort to the family. Your SSA friends Mary Lou, Alicia, Karen, Jamie, Brett and Jan

**

In loving memory of RICK MICHAELIS, a life so beautifully lived and a heart so deeply loved. Tracey & Chris

**

NEW SHOP HOURS Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday until April 2 Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items. (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0