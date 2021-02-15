Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 15, 2021

For MARGIE STOREY from her children. “Miss you everyday, MOM.” Love you forever.

**

For MAE KIERNAN, “We know that Irish eyes are shining for you from heaven. We so loved spending time with our Irish cousin.” From Eileen and Otto

**

Remembering our dad and papa GENE on his 6th anniversary. Have a beer with Josh. Love Josh, Dominic, Teri, Joe, Brian, Erin, Mia and Mom

**

In memory of my husband GENE on his 6th anniversary. Missing and loving you always. Leona

**

SHOP HOURS Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please have all requests to “Light Our Lady” to our office no later than 1:30 p.m. the day prior and on Friday by 1:30 p.m. to include all lights for the upcoming Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Stop by our shop in the Butte Plaza Mall for unique gifts and religious items (406) 782-1221: shop@ourladyoftherockies.org: www.ourladyoftherockies.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0