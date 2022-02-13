Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 14, 2022

MARILYN, Valentine’s Day, first one apart; with all my love, you remain in my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love, Bob

**

Remembering my husband DON on his 3rd Valentine’s Day in heaven. You are forever missed and, in our prayers, hearts and thoughts. Pray for us sweetheart. Love, Shirley and family

**

ANNALYN HALVERSON, our precious heavenly valentine, part of our hearts are with you our little love! We Love, love, love you, Gramma Nancy, Pappa Joe and our family

**

DEAR MARTY. You left us 1 yr ago today. It’s been the hardest yr of my life. Your Children, Grandchildren and Great-grandchild miss you more each day. Please keep watching over us from above. Love you, Dan

**

In loving memory of DALE BOWEN, 1-24-22. May you rest in peace. Love, all you family.

**

In loving memory of my MOM, GRAM AND GREAT-GRAM FRANCIS DOWLING celebrating her Valentine's birthday in heaven with Sis, Jim, and Carol. You are always in our thoughts and prayers and we love and miss you forever. Joanie, John, Becky and Stephanie

**

