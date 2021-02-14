Our Lady of the Rockies lights for Feb. 14, 2021

JOHN GUYADER. JOHN, your wit, winning smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew you. Happy Valentine’s Day. From Olson/Sando families

**

In loving memory of DORIS on her birthday. Nine long years you have been gone. Miss you always. Be my Valentine. Love, Hank

**

In loving memory of RICH STEINMETZ on your 11th anniversary in heaven. We love you and miss you every day. Continue to be our guardian angel. Love, Mom, Karla, Doug and family, Twylla, Dale and family

**

Remembering DON HALL on his 2nd Valentine’s Day in heaven. May all the family celebrate this day of love together with you. We send our love to all. Shirley, son, Ted and family. Watch over us I pray.

**

ANNALYN HALVORSEN, our beautiful little valentine in heaven. We miss you more with each day. Your beautiful smile remains in our hearts forever. We love, love, love you! Grandma Nancy, Poppa Joe and all your loving family

**